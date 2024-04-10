Advertisement

Reports have been rife that JP Dutta is planning to make a sequel of his hit movie Border with Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana. However, when Sunny Deol was asked, he neither confirmed nor denied, and just said he would announce his next project soon. Now, a new report suggests that it will not be a sequel to the 1997 classic but rather would revolve around the battle of Longewala.

What are the new updates on Border 2?

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta is writing and producing the project. Initially, it was reported that Border 2 would be a sequel but a source close to the development told the portal that they will be narrating the story of the incident that took place the same night of Border's events. "The battle of Longewala was fought not just by our Indian army but the Navy and the Air Force was also involved and the story of Border 2 will recap events from the perspectives of all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces," the source added.

However, the makers have yet to confirm the reports and officially announce the project.

What do we know about Border?

It is an epic war drama, written, produced and directed by JP Dutta. The film starred an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar. The film opened to strong box office results in India and went on to earn a net total of ₹394 million, becoming an all-time blockbuster by Box Office India. Border also became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1997 in India. Talking about the worldwide collection, Border grossed a total of ₹655.7 million and it was reportedly the fourth biggest blockbuster film of the 90s decade.