Updated January 13th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Box Office: HanuMan Hindi Version Poses Big Threat To Merry Christmas Over 1st Weekend

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas will face tough competition from the Hindi version of HanuMan in the first weekend.

Republic Entertainment Desk
HanuMan
HanuMan-Merry Christmas posters | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan, which is directed by Prasanth Varma, released yesterday in the theatres. While the film had a tough competition on day 1 from Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram, the film received great reviews from both critics and audience and gradually registered huge growth in evening shows. In its Hindi version, HanuMan grossed nearly 2.1 crore nett at the box office.

HanuMan poster | Image: Instagram/Teja Sajja

HanuMan Hindi expected to surpass Merry Christmas over weekend

On the other hand, Merry Christmas, the other big Hindi film release this week, earned a nett figure of Rs 2.33 crore on its opening day. While Merry Christmas currently holds a slight edge over HanuMan, the latter is gradually expect to pick up over the weekend and overtake Merry Christmas in terms of overall weekend collections.

For its Telugu version, HanuMan earned 4.15 crore nett at the box office on its opening. According to early estimates, HanuMan is set to register substantial growth both in Hindi and Telugu markets on Saturday and Sunday. Reportedly, HanuMan is estimated to earn 4.74 crore on Saturday in Telugu markets, and more than 5 crores on Sunday.

A still from HanuMan | Image: Instagram/HanuMan

Teja Sajja, Prasanth Varma had collaborated on Zombie Reddy, Adbhutam

While speaking to ANI recently, HanuMan’s lead star Teja Sajja spoke about what sets HanuMan apart from other superhero movies. He added, “This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film."

HanuMan was produced on an estimated budget of 50 crores (including the print and advertising costs). Prasanth Verma and Teja Sajja had previously collaborated on films like Adbhutam and the high-concept movie Zombie Reddy. Besides Teja Sajja, Hanu Man also stars popular actors like Amritha Iyer, Vennela Kishore and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

