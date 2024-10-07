sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 23:40 IST, October 7th 2024

Brahmastra: Cupid In Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Love Story Now Has A Fan In Raha Too

Alia Bhatt said her daughter Raha has already seen some of her and Ranbir Kapoor's songs, the first one being Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ranbir, Alia, Raha
A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Raha | Image: Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:40 IST, October 7th 2024