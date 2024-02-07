Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

Akshay Kumar, As A Parent, Finds PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha Very Relatable - Here's Why

Akshay Kumar recently took to his social media handle to share his views on the annual Pariksha Pe Charcha programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Republic Entertainment Desk
PM Modi, Akshay Kumar
PM Modi with Akshay Kumar | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Akshay Kumar recently took to his social media handle to share his views on the annual Pariksha Pe Charcha programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the programme, PM Modi advised parents that exams can be stressful so they should not treat their child's report card as their own visiting card. Akshay Kumar reflected on the issue as he is a father of two and talked about overcoming exam-related challenges. 

Akshay Kumar's views on Pariksha Pe Charcha

Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle X to talk about how exams can be stressful. He reposted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha post that read "My brave #ExamWarriors are very capable of overcoming any challenge whatsoever. I highlighted why it is important to become resilient to pressure and remaining free from stress. #ParikshaPeCharcha."

Sharing the video from Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, Akshay Kumar wrote, "As a parent, I know how stressful exams can be, both for the child and the parent. So when PM @narendramodi speaks about confronting challenges head-on and overcoming them with resilience, it is very relatable. #ParikshaPeCharcha."

PM Modi addresses students at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advised parents against treating their child's report card as their own visiting card, and suggested that students should compete with themselves and not others.

Interacting with students, parents and teachers during his annual Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, the prime minister said competition and challenges act as inspirations in life but competition must be healthy.

"You must not compare one child with another as that can be detrimental to their future. Some parents treat their children's report card as their visiting card, this is not good," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also advised students to make friends who work hard and are more intelligent. This way, they become an inspiration. He also told students to not let the pressure of examinations overpower them. PM Modi said that competition must be healthy. This year's event was held in a town hall at the Bharat Mandapam. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was held online. Meanwhile, the fifth and sixth editions returned to the town hall format.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 08:13 IST

