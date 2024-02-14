Advertisement

Akshay Kumar arrived for the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, February 14. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star was snapped in traditional Indian outfit as he made his way to the temple premises before Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the opening ceremony.

VIDEO | Actor Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) arrives at the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, which will be inaugurated by PM Modi later today. pic.twitter.com/S7JMmH53AE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2024

The temple, built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, is built on an estimated cost of around ₹700 crore. Apart from Akshay, Grammy 2024 winner Shankar Mahadevan was also in attendance.

Speaking on the sidelines, the music composer said, “This is an extremely happy moment for India and all Indians all over the world. This is a historic moment in our lives where we are going to witness a Mandir which is so magnificent and spiritual coming on a land like Abu Dhabi. Only our PM Narendra Modi can execute this.”

The BAPS Mandir largest temple in Gulf region

The BAPS Mandir is the first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital’s Abu Mureikhah neighbourhood.

The UAE has three other Hindu temples that are located in Dubai. The BAPS temple, spread over a large area with stone architecture, will be the largest of all in the Gulf region.

Timeline of BAPS Mandir construction

In 2015, during PM Modi’s first visit, the UAE decided to allot land in Abu Dhabi for the construction of a temple, according to reports. The PM inaugurated the temple project in February 2018, and construction on it started in December 2019. The temple’s consecration ceremony is scheduled for 14 February 2024, which coincides with the holy Basant Panchami.