Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 18:51 IST

It's controversial/ Akshay Kumar's AI Deepfake Video Goes Viral: Complaint Filed, Actor 'Deeply Upset' - Read Statement

After the arrest of the main accused in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video case, a similar AI deepfake video of Akshay Kumar is floating on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar | Image:IMDb
Latest Update: Akshay Kumar has fallen prey to AI deepfake in a new turn of events. After the arrest of the main accused in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video case, a similar AI deepfake video of Akshay Kumar is floating on social media. This is one of the many cases of actors falling prey to deepfake videos and their identities being misused.

How did Akshay Kumar’s team respond to the actor’s AI deepfake video?

A recently surfaced video featured Akshay Kumar endorsing a gaming app and that has been confirmed as a deepfake generated through artificial intelligence. The actor is reportedly addressing this situation legally and investigating the origins of the video. Legal action is being pursued against the responsible social media handle and company for the unauthorised use of the actor's identity in misleading advertising.

Sources close to Akshay Kumar reveal that he has been distressed over the misuse of his identity and confirm his directive to his team to employ all available legal measures to address the issue. This incident follows the recent case involving actress Rashmika Mandanna falling victim to deep fake videos, prompting increased awareness of the issue.

What are the IT laws in India around deepfakes?

The term dark pattern, defined in the Draft Guidelines on Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns 2023, refers to deceptive practices or design patterns that mislead users, resulting in misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices, and breaches of consumer rights under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Furthermore, as per the IT rules enacted in April 2023, platforms are legally obliged to prevent the posting of misinformation by any user. They must promptly remove reported fake information within 36 hours of notification by a user or the government. Failure to comply triggers Rule 7, allowing aggrieved individuals to take platforms to court under IPC provisions.

Section 66E of the Information Technology Act of 2000 addresses privacy infringements stemming from the unauthorised capture, publication, or transmission of individuals' images through mass media. Violators may face imprisonment for up to three years or a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000 deals with punishment for cheating through personation using computer resources. Offenders may be subject to imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 18:09 IST

