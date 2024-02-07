Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

B Praak Expresses Grief Over Kalkaji Stage Collapse Incident: Management Asked Crowd To…

Singer B Praak took to his Instagram account to express grief about the stage collapse incident at his Delhi Kalkaji event.

Republic Entertainment Desk
B Praak
B Praak | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
B Praak took to his social media account to express grief on the Kalkaji stage collapse incident. On January 27, the singer performed at a  Jagran night at Delhi’s Kalkaji Temple. The performance took an unfortunate turn when the stage collapsed and a 45-year-old woman was killed while 15 others were injured in the incident. 

B Praak wishes a speedy recovery to everyone injured 

On January 28, a day after the unfortunate incident, singer B Praak took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself expressing grief over the stage collapse. The singer shared that the management of the programme was requesting everyone to stay clear of the stage but the fans came close to express their love for him. In his video the singer said, “Management ne bahut samjhaya ki aap log peeche ho jaiye par aap sabka pyar hai, ma ke liye pyaar hai, mere liye pyaar hai par hume aage se bahut dhyan rakhna hai, bachho ka, buzurgo ka, sabhi logo ka kyunki jaan se badhkar kuch bhi nahi hai duniya mein aur na kabhi ho sakta hai. Hume iska bahut dhyan rakhna hai ki kabhi jaan pe na pade. Jab ma ki iccha hui to hum phirse aayenge, par bahut dhyan rakhna padega (The management tried to make the crowd understand and asked them to move back but it's your love for the goddess and for me. Going forward, we have to be very careful and take utmost care of the kids and the elderly and everybody else. There is nothing more valuable than life and can never be. We have to be very careful that there life is never at risk. We will come again when the goddess calls us, but will have to be very careful).” 

He further stated that going froward the management needs to take more care. He also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured in the incident. The singer continued in Hindi, ““Bada dukhi mann hai mera, bahut zyada. Kyunki aisa kabhi hona nahi chahiye tha aur main yahi umeed karta hu ki jinko lagi hai, wo sab theek ho. Management ko aage se bahut dhyan rakhna hai, bahut zyada (I am very, very sad because this was never supposed to happen. I wish all those injured a speedy recovery. The management will have to be very cautious in future).”  

What happened at B Praak Kalkaji Jagran night?

As per PTI, a 45-year-old woman died and 17 people were injured when a stage set up for a religious function at the Kalkaji temple here collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The tragic incident occurred around 12.30 am, they said. The identity of the deceased is yet to be identified.

 

According to police, a 'jagran' (religious function) was organised at the Mahant Parishar of Kalkaji temple on Saturday and around 1,600 people attended it. "No prior permission was granted for the event. However, sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order. There was a gathering of around 1,500 to 1,600 people at around 12.30 am on Sunday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said. An elevated wooden platform supported by an iron frame was set up near the main stage for the families of the organisers and VIPs. Around 12.30 am, the elevated platform collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people sitting on it and fell on those seated below, the DCP said.
(With inputs from PTI) 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

