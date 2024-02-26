Updated February 26th, 2024 at 17:20 IST
Pankaj Udhas Death: Ghazal Maestro's Last Rites To Be Held On Tuesday
Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab shared an official statement on her Instagram handle informing the fans about his death due to prolonged illness.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for his ghazals Chitthi Ayee Hai and Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, died on Monday (February 26) following a prolonged illness, his daughter Nayaab confirmed the news. He was 72. He died around 11 AM at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, a family source said. His daughter shared a post on her social media handle and wrote, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."
When is Pankaj Udhas' last rites?
Udhas made a mark as a playback singer in numerous Hindi films, including Naam, Saajan and Mohra. The last rites will be held on Tuesday, February 26.
Advertisement
Published February 26th, 2024 at 17:20 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.