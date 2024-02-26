Advertisement

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for his ghazals Chitthi Ayee Hai and Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, died on Monday (February 26) following a prolonged illness, his daughter Nayaab confirmed the news. He was 72. He died around 11 AM at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, a family source said. His daughter shared a post on her social media handle and wrote, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

When is Pankaj Udhas' last rites?

Udhas made a mark as a playback singer in numerous Hindi films, including Naam, Saajan and Mohra. The last rites will be held on Tuesday, February 26.