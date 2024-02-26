Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas, known for his melodious voice, died on February 26 due to prolonged illness. His daughter confirmed the news on her social media handle. Soon after the news broke, several celebs and fans including singer Sonu Nigam and Manoj Bajpayee condoled his death. He shared a photo on his social media handle and penned a heartfelt note.

Sonu Nigam, Manoj Bajpayee pay tribute to Pankaj Udhas

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sonu Nigam shared a photo of the late veteran singer and wrote, “One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti.”

Manoj took to his X handle and penned a note calling Udhas “Uttam Kalakar”. He wrote, “Saddening!!! Rest in peace Pankaj udhas ji ! Had the privilege of listening to you and getting mesmerised by the sweet texture of your voice and Sur!”

The singer is survived by his daughter Nayaab Udhas