English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Pankaj Udhas Dies: Sonu Nigam, Manoj Bajpayee, Others Pay Tribute To The Ghazal Singer

Celebs including Sonu Nigam and Manoj Bajpayee condoled the death of veteran gazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who died today, February 26.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pankaj Udhas
Pankaj Udhas | Image:Pankaj Udhas/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas, known for his melodious voice, died on February 26 due to prolonged illness. His daughter confirmed the news on her social media handle. Soon after the news broke, several celebs and fans including singer Sonu Nigam and Manoj Bajpayee condoled his death. He shared a photo on his social media handle and penned a heartfelt note.

Sonu Nigam, Manoj Bajpayee pay tribute to Pankaj Udhas

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sonu Nigam shared a photo of the late veteran singer and wrote, “One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti.”

Manoj took to his X handle and penned a note calling Udhas “Uttam Kalakar”. He wrote, “Saddening!!! Rest in peace Pankaj udhas ji ! Had the privilege of listening to you and getting mesmerised by the sweet texture of your voice and Sur!” 

The singer is survived by his daughter Nayaab Udhas

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

5 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

5 minutes ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

6 minutes ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

7 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

7 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

8 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

8 minutes ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

9 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

11 minutes ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

29 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

17 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

17 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Engulfs Several Houses at Ambernath Circus Ground in Thane

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. SJVN Green Energy signs agreement to supply 300 MW power to J&K

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Pankaj Udhas, Ghazal Maestro Dies; Political Reactions Pour In

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. WTO members reject investment facilitation plan

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  5. Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Indefinite Fast After 17 Days

    India News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo