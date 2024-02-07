Advertisement

Updated: Bollywood celebs Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana have reached the Ayodhya airport. Before heading to the temple to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the celebs in desi avatar posed together for the camera. The photo is now going viral on social media.

Ranbir, Katrina, Rohit Shetty in one frame - Viral Photo

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha brought celebrities from across the country under the same roof. Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Sriram Nene, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty among others flew down from Mumbai to Ayodhya together to attend the historic event in the city. As they stepped down in Ayodhya, they posed for the camera together. The photo is now going viral on social media.

Other than the above-mentioned Bollywood stars, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, and Jackie Shroff too attended the event separately.

South Celebs Attend Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Not just Bollywood stars, but the grand event in Ayodhya also saw the biggest south stars witnessing the historic ritual of pran pratishtha. Actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, and Pawan Kalyan were also present at the venue. They also expressed their joy. Ram Charan called it a spectacular experience.