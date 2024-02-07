Advertisement

BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan underwent minor knee and tricep surgery at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on January 22. Fortunately, the actor has now been discharged from the hospital. Earlier today, he was spotted exiting the hospital in his car. He was snapped waving at his fans by the paparazzi.

Saif Ali Khan walks out of the hospital with Kareena Kapoor

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan was undergoing tricep surgery for an old injury he sustained while performing an action sequence for his film Devara. The actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. However, post surgery, he was discharged from the hospital. Several videos captured Saif Ali Khan leaving the hospital with wife Kareena Kapoor. The star couple waved at their fans and ensured speedy recovery. Later, Saif and Kareena left the hospital in their car and greeted the paps.

Saif Ali Khan waves at fans | Image: Varinder Chawla

Saif Ali Khan shares health update

Sharing an update about his health on Monday, Saif in an official statement said, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern." Meanwhile, Saif's injury got triggered while performing an action sequence for his latest movie. He is now well on his way to making a speedy recovery.

Saif, who was busy with the shoot of Devara, underwent minor knee and trice surgery in Mumbai. The minor surgery was pending for a while. After the surgery, the actor is currently recuperating.

This is not the first time the actor has been injured on a film set. He had earlier injured himself while shooting for the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial Rangoon which also starred Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. He had hurt his thumb and also injured his ankle while shooting the climax scene of the film.

(With inputs from agencies)