PM Modi To Watch Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report Today Amid Actor's Retirement Announcement

The Sabarmati Report: On December 2 Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram account to announce that he is taking a break from acting for a while. This comes after the actor's performance in his latest release The Sabarmati Report, which is inspired by true events that followed in the aftermath of the Godhra train burning incident in 2002 in Gujarat . Previosuly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a note of appreciation for the movie upon its release. The PM and other Parliamentarians will now watch the movie today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other Parliamentarians to watch The Sabarmati Report today

A special screening of The Sabarmati Report will be held in the National Capital today. The premiere will take place at 4 PM at Balyogi Auditorium in Delhi. Prime Minister along with other political dignitaries will watch the movie.



Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra star in the film by director Dheeraj Sarna. It is said to be inspired by true events that followed in the aftermath of the Godhra train burning incident in 2002 in Gujarat. Vikrant is seen as a journalist in The Sabarmati Report. He dubbed the incident as "India's 9/11 which changed our socio-political fabric overnight" while drawing parallels with the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York and the Godhra incident.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed The Sabarmati Report for uncovering the truth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17 extended his support to The Sabarmati Report, a film he praised for effectively countering misinformation and exposing hidden truths. Taking to social media, PM Modi commended the creators for their efforts in unravelling facts for the public.

