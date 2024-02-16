Updated February 15th, 2024 at 23:54 IST
Bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh Arrives At Groom Jackky Bhagnani's Home With Shagun For Dhol Night?
In a viral video, dolled-up Rakul Preet Singh could be seen arriving at her groom-to-be Jackky Bhagnani's residence with shagun ahead of their wedding.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh | Image:Instagram
Advertisement
In a viral video, dolled-up Rakul Preet Singh could be seen arriving at her groom-to-be Jackky Bhagnani's residence with shagun ahead of their wedding.
The couple is set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa.
Advertisement
Published February 15th, 2024 at 23:54 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.