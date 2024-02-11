Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 09:29 IST

Bride-To-Be Rakul Preet Singh Kickstars Wedding Festivities With Family

Rakul Preet Singh is all set to tie the knot with actor Jackky Bhagnani later this month. The actress was spotted with her family ahead of her wedding.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
Rakul Preet Singh is knee-deep in wedding preparations. The actress is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani later this month. Ahead of the big day, the bride-to-be was spotted with her family members amid the festivities. 

Rakul Preet Singh visits friends amid wedding preparations

On February 10, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in Mumbai with her family. The bride-to-be was accompanied by her parents and brother as they attended an event at her friend’s residence. While the purpose of their visit remains unclear, the family is seemingly visiting relatives and friends to send out wedding invitations. 

In the video, now going viral on social media, Rakul could be seen dressed in a black shirt paired with a printed black and white skirt. Her family came bearing massive gifts and sweets. The bride tribe obliged the paparazzi with photos and videos from the location. 

Why Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani chose to wed in Goa 

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the couple opted to tie the knot in Goa as it holds a special place in their heart because it all started there. Rakul and Jackky's romance blossomed after their first few encounters which led them to turn their friendship into a romantic relationship. "That’s where it all started and their romance flourished. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be absolutely serene," the source added.

The couple's wedding will be a 3-4 day affair concluding with an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after.

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

The couple started dating a few years ago and made their relationship official in 2021 on Rakul's birthday. Jackky dropped an adorable photo from their vacation and penned a heartfelt note that reads, "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 09:29 IST

