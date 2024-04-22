Bun Tikki Wrap Party: Manish Malhotra Hosts Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol

Advertisement

Bun Tikki has officially wrapped up shooting. The film marks the second production venture of the celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Headlined by Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, the movie is expected to release later this year. Ahead of the release, the cast came together to celebrate the film’s wrap.

Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi arrive at Manish Malhotra’s residence

On April 21, the cast of Bun Tikki came together to celebrate the film’s wrap at the residence of the producer in Mumbai. The party was attended by the leads of the movie Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi. Additionally, Abhay Deol and Anjali Anand, who also play a pivotal role in the film attended the bash.

Apart from the cast of the film, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, and director Punit Malhotra were also spotted at the venue. The veteran actress Shabana Azmi looked lively in her dark printed co-ord set. She carried class to the occasion with her basic yet exquisite look. While she calmly modelled for the paparazzi outside Manish's Mumbai home. Zeenat Aman made heads turn as she looked classy in her all-dark look. The entertainer wore a long kurta with a matching skirt.

What do we know about Bun Tikki?

Bun Tikki is written and directed by Faraz Ansari and will be produced under the banner of Stage 5 Production. The film will also mark Anjali’s second film with Shabana Azmi after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

At this point, not much is known about the film. The story is being referred to as a fresh and sensitive concept and is set to be another boundary-breaking film to come out of Bollywood.