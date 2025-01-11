Businessman Nirvaan Birla Addresses Dating Rumours With Gadar 2 Star Ameesha Patel, Reveals How They First Met

Ameesha Patel might not be seen very often in films these days, but the actor still enjoys a humongous fan base across the country. The actress sparked dating rumours with Nirvana Birla. The businessman has now responded to the rumours.

Nirvaan Birla and Ameesha Patel are dating?

On November 13, last year, Ameesha Patel had shared a photo with Nirvana on her Instagram account and the picture went viral within no time. Both were in Dubai at the time. The caption of the post read, ““DUBAI —- lovely evening with my darling @nirvaanbirla,” along with several red heart emoticons. Nirvaan had even commented on the post as well.

Nirvaan's comment | Source: Reddit

According to a report in Free press journal, Nirvaan said in their podcast that, “Ameesha and I are not dating. She is a family friend and known to my father since their school days. We were both in Dubai as I was shooting for my music album which she features in”.

Who is Nirvaan Birla?

Nirvaan Birla is son of Yashovardhan Birla, who have made significant contributions to Indian commerce and industry. He is the founder and managing director of Birla Open Minds Education Pvt Ltd and Birla Brainiacs Pvt Ltd.

File photo of Nirvaan Birla | Source: Instagram