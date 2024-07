Published 14:17 IST, July 19th 2024

Can Bad Newz Finally Stop Kalki 2898 AD Juggernaut? Vicky Kaushal Eyeing His 2nd Best Opener

With Bad Newz coming, Vicky starrer could finally stand up to the Kalki juggernaut, which has wiped away new releases like Sarfira and Hindustani 2.