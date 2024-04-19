Advertisement

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, will make its theatrical debut on 14th August. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is currently in production in Mumbai. In recent developments, International action director Spiro Razatos, best known for his work in Captain America, has been roped in by YRF for War 2.

Spiro Razatos to direct action scenes in War 2

A source close to the film informed, “Award-winning action director Spiro Razatos, who is known for his stunts in blockbuster action films like Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The First Soldier, Fast X, F9-The Fast Saga, to name a few, will now design and execute an action sequence that will blow people's minds. He has started working with Ayan closely and has very ambitious plans to give Indian audiences action set pieces that they have never seen before.”

"All films of the YRF Spy Universe has only delivered blockbusters and it has become a huge draw for audiences worldwide as seen in the box office results that this franchise has delivered over the years. Adi realises the sky-high expectations that every film from this spy universe currently has. So, he is taking measures to keep delivering bigger cinematic experiences with each film from this fabled franchise," the source added.

More about the War franchise

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, War minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

(with ANI inputs)