Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion. The actor shared the first look from the movie on Wednesday, May 15, in which he can be seen flaunting her ripped physique. In another Instagram post director Kabir Khan revealed that Kartik achieved this look without the help of any steroids.

Kartik Aaryan’s impressive body transformation

Kabir shared a glimpse of Kartik from Chandu Champion and hailed the actor for his incredible transformation journey. The filmmaker said Kartik went from 39-7 per cent body fat for the movie. He wrote, “The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat.”

“I told him that he had to portray an international-level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said ‘I will do it Sir’. A year and a half later with no use of steroids – something that he was adamant about – we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent!! I’m proud of you @kartikaaryan,” concluded Kabir.

What else do we know about Chandu Champion?

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is a biographical sports drama based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. In the movie, Kartik plays the titular role of Petkar, while it also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani and Adonis Kapalis. The movie is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It will hit the theatres on June 14.

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Aashiqui 3 in the lineup. He has kicked off with the shooting of BB 3, co-starring Triptii Dimrii and Vidya Balan and is scheduled to release later this year. Aashiqui 3, on the other hand, will release next year and it has been reported that Tara Sutaria has been roped in as a leading lady.