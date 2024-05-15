Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. On Wednesday, the actor began with the promotions on social media. He shared the first look of his character who can be seen running on a race track.

Meet hardworking Chandu Champion

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared the first poster of the movie that shows the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. For the role, the actor underwent a massive transformation and the poster stands as proof. His perfectly cut abs and chiselled physique are visible in the poster. He can be seen running on a race track in a red-coloured langot while his body is soaked in mud. The text on it reads, "The man who refused to surrender". In the caption, the actor revealed that it was the most "challenging" role.

(A poster of Chandu Champion | Image: Instagram)

"Champion Aa Raha Hai...Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career," read the caption.

What else do we know about Chandu Champion?

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is a biographical sports drama based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. In the movie, Kartik plays the titular role of Petkar, while it also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani and Adonis Kapalis. The movie is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It will hit the theatres on June 14.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Aashiqui 3 in the lineup. He has kicked off with the shooting of BB 3, co-starring Triptii Dimrii and Vidya Balan and is scheduled to release later this year. Aashiqui 3, on the other hand, will release next year and it has been reported that Tara Sutaria has been roped in as a leading lady.