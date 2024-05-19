Advertisement

Kabir Khan is gearing up for the release of his directorial film Chandu Champion. The film features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role in the sports drama. The actor-director arrived at the trailer launch of the film in Gwalior on May 18. Speaking at the event, the filmmaker spoke about the actor’s dramatic transformation in the movie.

Kabir Khan declares Kartik Aaryan built his body naturally

As soon as the first look poster and trailer of Chandu Champion was released, the audience was left in awe of Kartik Aaryan’s dramatic transformation. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hitmaker could be seen in a lean avtar flaunting his 6-pack abs. Talking about the same, the director confirmed that he did not misuse any drugs to achieve the look.



Kabir Khan said at the event, “Nowadays, those who go to gyms know how much steroids get misused. Kartik built his body naturally, without any substance. Iska faayda yeh hai ki zindagi bhar unke saath yeh body rahegi (The benefit of this is that this body will remain with him). It is healthy.” He continued, “And you can see how his body looks on screen. Fit aur healthy body aisi dikhayi deti hai (This is how a fit and healthy body looks like). It’s almost next to impossible task that Kartik has managed to pull off. We snatched away all his favourite dishes.”

Kartik Aaryan recalls saying yes to Chandu Champion in a heartbeat

In the same interaction, Kartik was asked how he prepared for the role in the sports drama and if he had any reservations regarding the film. He said. “I think jis din mujhe pata chala tha Kabir Khan sir ek film banana chahte hain mere saath, us din sab decide ho gaya tha. Woh matlab dedh saal hote, do teen chaar saal hote, kitne bhi saal hote but I couldn't say No to a Kabir Khan film." (The day I came to know that Kabir Khan wanted to make a film with me, I decided everything on the same day. I can't say No to a Kabir Khan film, no matter how much time I've to give to it).”