Vicky Kaushal has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Chhava. A few days ago, the actor was spotted in the city with a sling after he got hurt on the sets while shooting for the film. However, this hasn't stopped the actor from training.

Vicky Kaushal's gym session despite injury

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a video in which he can be seen exercising in the gym. The actor, who suffered a shoulder injury, can be seen in a white T-shirt paired with black shorts and not to miss out on his sling.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the video, he wrote, "When we can't run, we walk... we don't stop.

In Chaava, Vicky will be playing the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. So to play the role of warrior, he has to be in a certain shape and not lose his transformation, the actor continued his training session.

More about Chhava

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Last month, Rashmika announced the wrap of her character Yesubai, wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, in a lengthy post. She lauded Vicky for his performance and shared that he was "too warm and kind" on the set.

"Its been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding..you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you," she wrote.

She also hinted about the film being made on a large scale with a huge crew of 1500 people. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan.