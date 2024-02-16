Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Chhava: Vicky Kaushal Does Intense Workout Despite Injury | Watch

Vicky Kaushal, who will be playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhava, got injured on the sets of Chhava and seemingly injured his shoulder.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vicky Kaushal
A screengrab from the post | Image:Vicky Kaushal/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Chhava. A few days ago, the actor was spotted in the city with a sling after he got hurt on the sets while shooting for the film. However, this hasn't stopped the actor from training.

Vicky Kaushal's gym session despite injury

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a video in which he can be seen exercising in the gym. The actor, who suffered a shoulder injury, can be seen in a white T-shirt paired with black shorts and not to miss out on his sling.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the video, he wrote, "When we can't run, we walk... we don't stop.

Advertisement

In Chaava, Vicky will be playing the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. So to play the role of warrior, he has to be in a certain shape and not lose his transformation, the actor continued his training session.

Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal Flaunts His Physique As He Trains Hard For Laxman Utekar's Chhava; See Viral Pic - News18

More about Chhava

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Last month, Rashmika announced the wrap of her character Yesubai, wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, in a lengthy post. She lauded Vicky for his performance and shared that he was "too warm and kind" on the set.

Advertisement

"Its been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding..you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you," she wrote.

She also hinted about the film being made on a large scale with a huge crew of 1500 people. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

an hour ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

an hour ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

an hour ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

an hour ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

an hour ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

an hour ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

an hour ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

2 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

2 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

3 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

3 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

3 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

3 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

3 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi's trade loss due to farmers' protest

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 25-26 Vehicles Gutted in Fire in Mumbai's Borivali

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. Fisker's 2023 Ocean vehicles face NHTSA's preliminary probe

    Business News24 minutes ago

  4. Chhava: Vicky Kaushal Does Intense Workout Despite Injury | Watch

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  5. Captain Fresh raises $25 million to expand global presence

    Business News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo