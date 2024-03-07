×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

Chhava Actor Vicky Kaushal Is 'Back In Action' As He Returns To The Sets After Injury

Despite the injury, Vicky Kaushal was seen sweating out in the gym to stay in shape as he has to portray the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal | Image:Vicky Kaushal/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vicky Kaushal, who suffered an injury during the shoot of the action sequence on the sets of Chhava, has resumed the shooting. On Thursday, the Sam Badhadur actor shared a snap on his social media handle offering a glimpse of his Chhava shoot diaries. Despite the injury, the actor was seen sweating out in the gym to stay in shape.

Vicky Kaushal resumes shooting for Chhava 

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vicky shared a post in which we can see several vanity vans lined up on the sets with the sun setting in the background. The text on the post read, "Back in action, Chhava."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Vicky has undergone intense prep for his upcoming film. He has learnt horseriding and other skills to essay the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

(A file photo of Vicky Kaushal | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Vicky Kaushal | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Chhava?

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.  The movie is a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is set in the late 1600s and will have a lot of war sequences.

(A file photo of Rashmika | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Rashmika | Image: Instagram)

In the film, Rashmika takes on the role of Yesubai Bhonsale, wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Last month, Rashmika announced the wrap of her character Yesubai, wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, in a lengthy post. She lauded Vicky for his performance and shared that he was "too warm and kind" on the set. "Its been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day when you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding..you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you," her note read.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

