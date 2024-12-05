China Gate Actress Mamta Kulkarni Returns To India After Bombay HC Drops FIR In ₹2000 Cr Drug Case

Mamta Kulkarni is a former actress and model. The actress is well known for sharing the screen with some of the biggest names in Bollywood like Akshay Kumar and Govinda. Her last known film Chhupa Rustam released in the year 2001 before she stopped working in Bollywood. Mamta Kulkarni recently shared a video in which she looked overwhelmed on her return to India after 25 years. The post has now gone viral.

Mamta Kulkarni’s viral clip on her return to India after 25 years

Mamta Kulkarni said in the video that she has returned to India after 25 years and her old memories have been refreshed on reaching Mumbai. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, “Mamta Kulkarni, Back to my Motherland after 25 years attended Kumbh Mela 2012 after 12 years austerity and come back…exactly after 12 years for another Maha Kumbh 2025”.

Fans felt nostalgic seeing her video clip and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Itne saal baad India ki sabse beautiful actress india aai hai”. Another user wrote, “Love ur glares...Karan Arjun bhaangdaa song people dancing”. “Most beautiful actress Mamta Kulkarni mam ji”, wrote the third user.

File photo of Mamta Kulkarni | Source: IMDb

All about Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta Kulkarni gained nationwide fame in films including Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Aandolan and China Gate among others. Kulkarni made her film debut with the 1992 film Tirangaa. In 1993, she starred in Aashiq Awara, which earned her an award.

File photo of Mamta Kulkarni | Source: IMDb