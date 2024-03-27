Choli Ke Peeche: Composer Duo Talk About The Pressure They Felt In Remaking The Iconic Song

Advertisement

Choli Ke Peeche is one of the earworm songs from the upcoming movie Crew. Releasing on March 29, the film stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Ila Arun, Diljit Dosanjh, Alka Yagnik and IP Singh are credited for recreating the iconic song from the late 1990s. Akshay and IP Singh have penned the lyrics of the remake and in a new interview have opened up on the pressures of recreating the classic song. For the unversed, the original Choli Ke Peeche song was filmed on Neena Gupta and Madhuri Dixit in the 1993 film Khal Nayak, the new version features Kareena Kapoor in the song video.

We didn't feel any pressure: Akshay & IP Singh on remaking Choli Ke Peeche

Ever since the release of the song, Choli Ke Peeche from Crew has been topping the charts. Akshay and IP Singh have been credited for composing the music for the remake. In a conversation with DNA, the composer duo opened up about whether they felt any pressure in recreating the song by Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik.

Talking about the pressures, Akshay Raheja claimed that they did not feel any additional burden as they understood the need to keep the integrity intact. He told the publication, “When we started working on this song, we didn't feel any pressure because we are musicians who come from independent backgrounds so we understand that we need to keep the integrity alive of the iconic legendary track.” IP Singh added that despite remaking the song, they made sure to do it in a way that does not undervalue the original composition. He said, “When you love the song that you are reimagining, there is a certain respect for the original composers. We tried our best to do it gracefully, to be respectful of the legacy of the song.”

Did You Know Diljit Dosanjh finished working on Choli Ke Peeche in just 15-20 mins

In the same conversation, the composer duo revealed that Diljit Dosanjh, who has lent his voice to the additional lyrics of Choli Ke Peeche recorded the song and finished in just 15 minutes. Akshay recalled getting done with the first take of the song in Los Angeles but they were not happy with the take and decided to redo it. He added, “Diljit was down in Bombay for a single day so we sat with him in a studio and you won't believe, we spent 15-20 mins and we had the whole track with us. It was really fun working with him.”

Choli Ke Peeche is not the only remake song in Crew. Another song from the film Ghagra. The song is a recreation of the song Delhi Shahar Mein Maro Ghagro Jo Ghumyo which was composed by Ila Arun. The reworked version too, is sung by the veteran singer.