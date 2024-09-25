sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Coldplay Fever | India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 11:22 IST, September 25th 2024

Coldplay India Concert Tickets For FREE! Varun Dhawan's Niece Anjini Is Here To Help Overcome FOMO

Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan announced on social media that by entering a simple contest, fans have a chance to win four free Coldplay tickets.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Coldplay will perform in India on January 18, 19 and 21 next year in Mumbai
Coldplay will perform in India on January 18, 19 and 21 next year in Mumbai | Image: Coldplay/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

11:00 IST, September 25th 2024