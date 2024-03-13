×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

CONFIRMED: Ajay Devgn To Begin Shoot For De De Pyaar De 2, Film To Release On THIS Date

Ajay Devgn is all set to star in the highly anticipated sequel of his film De De Pyaar De. The shooting for this one will commence in June this year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
De De Pyaar De
De De Pyaar De | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Bollywood fans have reason to rejoice as Ajay Devgn is all set to team up once again with director Luv Ranjan and producer Bhushan Kumar for the sequel of their 2019 romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De. The upcoming sequel promises to deliver another dose of laughter and entertainment, picking up from where its predecessor left off.

What more do we know about De De Pyaar De 2?

While the first instalment revolved around the challenges faced by Ashish (Ajay Devgn) in convincing his family to accept his relationship with the much younger Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh), the sequel promises a fresh twist. This time, the focus shifts to Ayesha's family's reaction to her romance with a man twice her age.

 

 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel, titled De De Pyaar De 2, is slated to hit the silver screen on May 1, 2025. The release date coincides with the Maharashtra holiday and Labour Day, offering a four-day long weekend for audiences to enjoy the film. Sources close to the project have revealed that the timing is strategic, aiming to capitalise on the summer vacation season when families flock to cinemas for entertainment.

The production of De De Pyaar De 2 is scheduled to commence in June 2024, following Ajay Devgn's completion of filming for Singham Again and Raid 2. The sequel promises to deliver the same blend of romance, comedy, and catchy music that made the original a hit. Penned by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, the film will be produced by T-Series in collaboration with Luv Films.

 

 

What’s the update on Ajay Devgn’s filmography?

Meanwhile, Ajay continues to bask in the success of his latest release, Shaitaan. With a string of successful franchises under his belt, including Singham, Golmaal, and Drishyam, the actor is set to expand his range with De De Pyaar De 2 and upcoming projects like Dhamaal 4 and Son of Sardaar 2.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

