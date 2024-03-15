×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

Confirmed: Madhubala Biopic In The Works, Darling's Director Jasmeet K Reen To Helm The Movie

The makers of Madhubala, a biopic based on the legendary actress, have shared an update about the movie. They welcomed a new member to their crew.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Madhubala
Madhubala | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In 2023, Darlings' director Jasmeet K Reen was announced as the director of Madhubala, a biopic based on the legendary star. Now, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that Sony Pictures has come on board as a producer. The biopic is currently in its writing stage.

(A file photo of Madhubala | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Madhubala | Image: Instagram)

All you need to know about Madubala biopic

Taking to X, Taran Adarsh shared an announcement poster unveiling the producers and director of Madhubala. The film will be co-produced by Madhubala's younger sister Madhur Brij Bhushan. "MADHUBALA BIOPIC: SONY PICTURES COMES ON BOARD… JASMEET K REEN TO DIRECT… Sony Pictures International Productions will collaborate with Brewing Thoughts P Ltd and Madhubala Ventures for #Madhubala biopic… Titled #Madhubala," he wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)
(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

He concluded by writing, "The film will pay a heartfelt tribute to the illustrious icon of #Indian cinema. The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts P Ltd [Prashant Singh and Madhurya Vinay]… #Madhubala’s sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and Arvind Kumar Malviya [Madhubala Ventures] are co-producers on the film."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Jasmeet K Reen made her directorial debut with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah starrer Darlings.

Advertisement

When Madhur Brij Bhushan requested the filmmakers not to work on the project

Last year, the life of Madhubala inspired a few filmmakers to adapt it for the big screen. Upon seeing the growing interest, Madhur requested the makers not to work on the film based around Madhubala's life as she already had rights and was in talks with producers for the official adaptation. 

Advertisement

"I request that no one should attempt any kind of project – based on or inspired by Madhubala – without my approval. Please don’t spoil this moment for us… If people don’t pay heed to my requests, I’ll have no other option but to take stern legal action and sue them for transgressing my family’s rights," she told Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral bond buys

a few seconds ago
Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru Water Crisis

a few seconds ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ngidi ruled out of IPL

2 minutes ago
Board Exams

APOSS Hall Tickets Out

2 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Photo Leaked

3 minutes ago
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on PAK

4 minutes ago
K Srikkanth with Sunil Gavaskar

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

4 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover on IT tax notice

Ashneer Grover IT notice

5 minutes ago
Man to Swim 32km in 10 Hours From Sri Lanka to India to Fulfil Vow For Lord Ram Consecration

Man to Swim

5 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover

Delhi HC Ashneer Grover

6 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Tyson trains for fight

7 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

BIG BOOST FOR TITANS!

8 minutes ago
Oh Yeong-su

O Yeong-su Found Guilty

9 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League trophy

New UEFA Champions League

9 minutes ago
MS Dhoni flips a coin during toss in the IPL 2023 final

IPL 2024 Captains List

10 minutes ago
IPL

IPL 2024 Umpires List

10 minutes ago
Team India players in gym

Anil Kumble on MS Dhoni

12 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo