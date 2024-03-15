Advertisement

In 2023, Darlings' director Jasmeet K Reen was announced as the director of Madhubala, a biopic based on the legendary star. Now, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that Sony Pictures has come on board as a producer. The biopic is currently in its writing stage.

All you need to know about Madubala biopic

Taking to X, Taran Adarsh shared an announcement poster unveiling the producers and director of Madhubala. The film will be co-produced by Madhubala's younger sister Madhur Brij Bhushan. "MADHUBALA BIOPIC: SONY PICTURES COMES ON BOARD… JASMEET K REEN TO DIRECT… Sony Pictures International Productions will collaborate with Brewing Thoughts P Ltd and Madhubala Ventures for #Madhubala biopic… Titled #Madhubala," he wrote.

He concluded by writing, "The film will pay a heartfelt tribute to the illustrious icon of #Indian cinema. The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts P Ltd [Prashant Singh and Madhurya Vinay]… #Madhubala’s sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and Arvind Kumar Malviya [Madhubala Ventures] are co-producers on the film."

For the unversed, Jasmeet K Reen made her directorial debut with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah starrer Darlings.

When Madhur Brij Bhushan requested the filmmakers not to work on the project

Last year, the life of Madhubala inspired a few filmmakers to adapt it for the big screen. Upon seeing the growing interest, Madhur requested the makers not to work on the film based around Madhubala's life as she already had rights and was in talks with producers for the official adaptation.

"I request that no one should attempt any kind of project – based on or inspired by Madhubala – without my approval. Please don’t spoil this moment for us… If people don’t pay heed to my requests, I’ll have no other option but to take stern legal action and sue them for transgressing my family’s rights," she told Pinkvilla.