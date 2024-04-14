×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

CONFIRMED: Yash To Co-Produce Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan With Namit Malhotra - See Details

It has been recently reported that Yash has joined hands with Namit Malhotra to produce Ramayan. The film is eyeing a Diwali 2025 release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yash file photo
Yash file photo | Image:PR team
  • 2 min read
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayan is currently generating a lot of buzz in Bollywood. Many updates have been released regarding the film's production under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. While earlier reports suggested that KGF star Yash would appear in the film as Ravan, it appears that the plans have changed.

Yash to co-produce Ramayan?

News of Yash not having been cast in the role of Raavan - a casting decision which much of the internet considered accurate - may come as a major upset to fans of the actor. This however, does not hold a candle to the possibility of Yash not starring in the film at all. It has been recently reported that Yash has joined hands with Namit Malhotra to produce Ramayan. Not just that, but trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed that Yash is still a part of the Ramayan star cast.

Yash file photo | Image: IMDb

 

Joining the Ramayan team, Yash said, "It has been my long-term aspiration to make films that will showcase Indian cinema on a global level. In pursuit of that, I was in LA to ally with one of the best VFX studios, and to my amazement, the driving force behind it was a fellow Indian. Namit and I had various ideation sessions, and coincidentally, our synergy on the vision for Indian cinema aligned perfectly. We brainstormed various projects, and during these discussions, the subject of Ramayan came up. Namit had a part of it in the works; Ramayan, as a subject, deeply resonates with me and I had an approach in my mind for it. By joining forces to co-produce Ramayan we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion in audiences across the world."

Yash file photo | Image: PR team

 

What is the tentative cast for Ramayan?

While Ranbir Kapoor is presumably a locked in name to lead Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, no official casting announcements with regards to the film have been made. As per a recent ANI report, Bobby Deol has reportedly been approached to essay the role of Kumbhakaran. Further Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly been roped into essay the role of Vibhishan.

Further speculation also presents the names of Lara Dutta and Sheeba Chaddha for the roles of Kaikeyi and Manthara. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan is said to be eyeing a Diwali 2025 release.
 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

