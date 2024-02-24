Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Gives Stiff Competition To Article 370

Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson, is termed as India's first extreme sports action film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Crakk
Crakk | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson, is termed as India's first extreme sports action film. Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has had a lukewarm theatrical debut. According to industry tracking website Sacnilk, the Vidyut Jammwal starrer made ₹4 crore at the box office on its first day, February 23.

Crakk give a stiff competition to Yami Gautam starrer Article 370

Crakk received negative reviews from critics, but it capitalised on discounted ticket prices of ₹99. Given the drop in ticket prices, the Vidyut Jammwal starrer has performed quite well. However, it remains to be seen how director Aditya Dutt's film does over the weekend, which will be the true test. Crakk is competing against the political thriller Article 370, which collected ₹5.7 crore on its first day.

According to Sacnilk, Crakk had an overall occupancy rate of 29.69 percent. In Mumbai, the Vidyut Jammwal had 441 shows with 31.50 percent occupancy, while in Delhi and NCR, there were 695 shows with 36.25 percent occupancy. In South Indian cities, occupancy ranged between 20 percent and 25 percent, which is not bad for a Hindi film with a mid-level star rating.

Crakk opens to a decent start at the box office

Vidyut not only stars in the film, but he also produces it. Crakk is also Arjun Rampal's first Hindi film after the failure of Dhaakad, with Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Dhaakad, which was released in 2022, received poor reviews and grossed only ₹2.58 crore during its lifetime. Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's film Thank God, which also performed poorly at the box office. However, this is Amy Jackson's first film since announcing her engagement to Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick.

Crakk's opening exceeds that of Vidyut's previous film, IB 71, which grossed ₹1.5 crore on its first day. It also outperformed Commando, which earned ₹3.7 crore on day one in 2013. Commando 2, his personal best opening, earned ₹5.1 crore, with ₹4.7 crore on day one. Crakk had a star-studded debut in Mumbai on Thursday. Arjun's daughters Mahika and Myra, as well as his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, came out to support him on this special night. However, Vidyut skipped the premiere night.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

