Updated February 26th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidyut Starrer Witnesses Slump As Article 370 Picks Up Pace

Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and others released in theatres on February 23. However, it faced stiff competition from Article 370.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Crakk
Crakk | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and others released in theatres on February 23. Crakk witnessed a downward trend on its third day despite a decent opening with a collection of ₹4.25 crore. Also, the Vidyut Jammwal starrer saw a decline while coinciding with a weekend day, Sunday, when numbers typically follow a higher trend. The film's numbers dropped by nearly 50 percent on its second day and saw similar numbers on its third day.

Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal trails behind Yami Gautam's Article 370

As per Sacnilk, Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal collected ₹8.80 crore net within three days of its release. The film grossed ₹4.25 crore on its first day of release, ₹2.15 crore on its second day and ₹2.40 crore on its third day. According to early estimates, the film grossed over ₹1 crore in the overseas market and ₹4.75 crore in the domestic market, totaling ₹5.75 crore as of Day 1.

Meanwhile, Crakk gave a stiff competition to Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 but failed to maintain the pace on its third day. While Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 collected ₹9.50 crore on its third day, Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal trailed behind it with its average box office collections.

More about Crakk

Aditya Dutt's directorial film Crakk stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson, as well as Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. Arjun Rampal plays the villain in the action film, which is produced by Action Hero Films. Meanwhile, the action thriller film Crakk was made on a budget of ₹45 crore, as per media reports.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

