×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 20:22 IST

Crew Actress Kriti Sanon Reveals Qualities She Wishes To See In Her Future Partner

Actress Kriti Sanon recently talked about her 'perfect companion' and spoke about the kind of qualities she looks for in her future partner.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kriti Sanon is riding high on success and just recently won the National Award for Best Actress (Mimi). The actress is now making waves once again, not just for her upcoming film Crew, but also for her candid revelations on the popular chat show No Filter Neha, hosted by actress Neha Dhupia.

What did Kriti Sanon think about her future partner?

In a recent episode, Kriti firmly rejected the idea of using dating apps and highlighted her preference for a more traditional approach to finding love. Sanon shared her views on love and relationships and said, "I don't entertain dating apps; I prefer a more traditional approach. I value effort, genuine gestures, and romance. I seek honesty, loyalty, deep affection, and height in a partner.”

 

 

"I've made it clear to those around me that if they know of anyone suitable, they should inform me," Kriti expressed during the chat. "I'm not describing multiple men, just one individual. Perhaps I'm wishing for a perfect companion. Is that too much to ask for? These qualities are fundamental," she added.

Kriti recently graced the Miss World stage

Kriti along with actress Pooja Hegde and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, recently graced the red carpet of Miss World 2024 held in Mumbai. Dressed in a stunning green gown, Kriti looked elegant, while Pooja dazzled in a sequined pink ensemble. Both actresses were part of the esteemed jury panel for the event.

 

 

Looking ahead, Kriti is gearing up for her highly anticipated film Crew, where she will be seen alongside industry stalwarts Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The film is set against the backdrop of aviation and promises to be an entertaining journey as the actors take on the roles of cabin crew members. Kriti also has Do Patti in her kitty next.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 20:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

2 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

7 minutes ago
Death

Gurugram Woman Found Dead

9 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

11 minutes ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

12 minutes ago
Rajasthan petrol pump strike

Petrol price cut

13 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

14 minutes ago
spaceX Musk

Data of Starship lost?

22 minutes ago
OTT platform (representative image)

OTT Censorship Necessary?

25 minutes ago
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Calls Out Ozzy

29 minutes ago
Long queues at Petrol Pumps

Petrol Diesel Prices

31 minutes ago
The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

32 minutes ago
Real Life Story Of Najeeb

Real Life Story Of Najeeb

33 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

38 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

‘Trade Connect’ update

an hour ago
EC Uploads Electoral Bonds Data by SBI, Check the Full List of Donors Here

EC Releases Donors List

an hour ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

an hour ago
Gautam Gambhir

GG gets hero's welcome

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News7 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News7 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo