Kriti Sanon is riding high on success and just recently won the National Award for Best Actress (Mimi). The actress is now making waves once again, not just for her upcoming film Crew, but also for her candid revelations on the popular chat show No Filter Neha, hosted by actress Neha Dhupia.

What did Kriti Sanon think about her future partner?

In a recent episode, Kriti firmly rejected the idea of using dating apps and highlighted her preference for a more traditional approach to finding love. Sanon shared her views on love and relationships and said, "I don't entertain dating apps; I prefer a more traditional approach. I value effort, genuine gestures, and romance. I seek honesty, loyalty, deep affection, and height in a partner.”

"I've made it clear to those around me that if they know of anyone suitable, they should inform me," Kriti expressed during the chat. "I'm not describing multiple men, just one individual. Perhaps I'm wishing for a perfect companion. Is that too much to ask for? These qualities are fundamental," she added.

Kriti recently graced the Miss World stage

Kriti along with actress Pooja Hegde and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, recently graced the red carpet of Miss World 2024 held in Mumbai. Dressed in a stunning green gown, Kriti looked elegant, while Pooja dazzled in a sequined pink ensemble. Both actresses were part of the esteemed jury panel for the event.

Looking ahead, Kriti is gearing up for her highly anticipated film Crew, where she will be seen alongside industry stalwarts Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The film is set against the backdrop of aviation and promises to be an entertaining journey as the actors take on the roles of cabin crew members. Kriti also has Do Patti in her kitty next.