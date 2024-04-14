×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

Crew Actress Trupti Khamkar Talks About Her 'Important' Role In Film: It's Bigger Than Diljit's

Crew actress Trupti Khamkar, in a new interview, called the film a ‘blessing in disguise’ and shared that the director assured her of a meaty role in the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Trupti Khamkar
Trupti Khamkar | Image:screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Crew actress Trupti Khamkar has opened up about being a part of the heist comedy. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film featured Tabu, Karena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. In a new interview, Trupti called the film a ‘blessing in disguise’ and shared that the director assured her that she would have a meaty role in the film, which he delivered. 

Actress Trupti Khamkar calls Crew a ‘blessings in disguise’

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Trupti called Crew a ‘blessing in disguise’ and appreciated that she got an extended role in the film. She shared that she had been in the industry for more than two decades and she finally got to share screen space with big actors. She argued, “We finished the film in June 2023 and then there were some corrective steps taken and in the reshoot, I was the only actor who got most of the scenes and that is why my character looks so important.” 

She recalled that the director assured her that she had a pivotal role in the film, ‘even bigger than Diljit Dosanjh’. She said, “During the shoot, the director (Rajesh A Krishnan) told me that my role is very important, even bigger than Diljit Dosanjh. I thought he was just fooling me and wanted to make me happy. But when I saw the film, I was surprised and that is when I understood that he was not lying.” 

Trupti Khamkar heaps praises of Diljit Dosanjh 

In the same conversation, Trupti heaped praises on her co-star in the movie Diljit Dosanjh. She said, “I would definitely like to work with Diljit again. He is the most God-like person I've ever met. He comes with the most amount of humility. He is a Shiv bhakt and he constantly chants Om Namah Shivay. When you are around him, you feel like you are in a temple, near God. He is very spiritual.” 

She also praised his acting prowess and claimed that he is ‘Dil-jeet’ in the real sense. She added, “Diljit is, of course, an amazing actor, and he is never not there. Even in between scenes, he looks into your eyes. I want to be like him. If I become only 10 per cent of what he is, mujhe lagega maine duniya jeet li hai. He is 'Dil-Jeet' in a real sense.” Crew hit the big screens on March 29. Diljit Dosanjh, Trupti Khamkar and Kapil Sharma played special cameo roles in the movie. 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

2 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

2 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

3 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

3 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

3 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

5 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

5 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

6 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

6 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

6 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

6 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

8 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

11 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

12 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

13 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

17 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo