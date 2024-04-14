Advertisement

Crew actress Trupti Khamkar has opened up about being a part of the heist comedy. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film featured Tabu, Karena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. In a new interview, Trupti called the film a ‘blessing in disguise’ and shared that the director assured her that she would have a meaty role in the film, which he delivered.

Actress Trupti Khamkar calls Crew a ‘blessings in disguise’

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Trupti called Crew a ‘blessing in disguise’ and appreciated that she got an extended role in the film. She shared that she had been in the industry for more than two decades and she finally got to share screen space with big actors. She argued, “We finished the film in June 2023 and then there were some corrective steps taken and in the reshoot, I was the only actor who got most of the scenes and that is why my character looks so important.”

She recalled that the director assured her that she had a pivotal role in the film, ‘even bigger than Diljit Dosanjh’. She said, “During the shoot, the director (Rajesh A Krishnan) told me that my role is very important, even bigger than Diljit Dosanjh. I thought he was just fooling me and wanted to make me happy. But when I saw the film, I was surprised and that is when I understood that he was not lying.”

Trupti Khamkar heaps praises of Diljit Dosanjh

In the same conversation, Trupti heaped praises on her co-star in the movie Diljit Dosanjh. She said, “I would definitely like to work with Diljit again. He is the most God-like person I've ever met. He comes with the most amount of humility. He is a Shiv bhakt and he constantly chants Om Namah Shivay. When you are around him, you feel like you are in a temple, near God. He is very spiritual.”

She also praised his acting prowess and claimed that he is ‘Dil-jeet’ in the real sense. She added, “Diljit is, of course, an amazing actor, and he is never not there. Even in between scenes, he looks into your eyes. I want to be like him. If I become only 10 per cent of what he is, mujhe lagega maine duniya jeet li hai. He is 'Dil-Jeet' in a real sense.” Crew hit the big screens on March 29. Diljit Dosanjh, Trupti Khamkar and Kapil Sharma played special cameo roles in the movie.