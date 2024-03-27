×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

Crew Advanced Booking: Kareena Kapoor Starrer Sells Costliest Ticket In Mumbai

As the advance booking of Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu, opened, roughly 3700 tickets were sold at the top three cinema chains.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Crew
Crew | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu, is all set to make its theatrical debut on March 29. After his 2020 directorial debut Lootcase, director Rajesh A Krishnan is coming up with, which follows three air hostesses working for a fictional airline called Kohinoor. The advance booking for the movie was opened on Tuesday, March 26. While the exact number of tickets sold in pre-sales hasn’t been disclosed, film analysts have predicted a good opening for Crew.

Crew gears up for bumper opening

As the advance booking of Crew has officially opened, let us discuss the response it received on its first day. According to sources, roughly 3700 tickets have been sold at the top three cinema chains: PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis as of March 27.

 

The early movement demonstrates a strong audience interest in the film. Crew is targeting an overall advance ticket sale of 35,000 to 45,000 tickets in national chains, with an opening collection of around Rs 7 - 8 crore due to the Good Friday holiday benefit.

Talking about the costliest ticket sold for the movie, the highest-priced ticket costs Rs 1,150 and is nearly sold out. According to Book My Show's official website, it is for the 9:30 p.m. show at the upscale INOX: Insignia in Atria Mall, Worli. Including taxes and ticketing fees, the ticket costs Rs 1,220.

What more do we know about Crew?

Crew’s trailer was unveiled earlier this month, which gave a glimpse of what’s about to unfold in the female buddy comedy film as 3 air hostesses take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist. It introduced the viewers to the mundane and financially challenging lives of its three protagonists and how they hatch a plan to leave the adversities behind and embark on a journey where they get to realise all their dreams until fate comes knocking at their doors. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

