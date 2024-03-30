Advertisement

Crew starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon as the main leads opened to a great start at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the heist comedy movie minted ₹8.75 crore on day 1. The numbers of the film are expected to go up during the first weekend.

According to Sacnilk, Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, earned ₹8.75 crore on its first day of release, indicating a strong start at the box office. The Good Friday holiday has boosted the business. Metropolitan areas such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata have made significant contributions to the first-day earnings. On Friday, the film had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 26.34 percent.

With no competition from new Bollywood releases, Crew is expected to see a significant increase in box office collections on Saturday, its second day in theaters. Crew has reportedly released in 2000 theaters. The film's estimated budget, including production and advertising costs, is around ₹60 crore. It premiered in over 75 countries, with over 1100 locations.

Where to watch Crew on OTT?

Netflix has emerged as the chosen OTT platform for Crew and is set to be available for streaming approximately two months after its theatrical release. This strategic partnership promises to bring the laughter and excitement of the film to a wider audience worldwide. For those unfamiliar with the storyline, Crew revolves around the lives of three close friends who work as flight attendants for Kohinoor Airlines. Their peaceful existence is disrupted by an unexpected turn of events, plunging them into a vulnerable situation. As they deal with unforeseen challenges, the trio must summon all their courage and wit to navigate through the chaos.