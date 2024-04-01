×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 08:44 IST

Crew BO Collection Day 3: Kareena Starrer Surpasses Laal Singh Chadha's Opening Week Collection

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew has scored well in its opening weekend, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Crew Box Office Collection
Crew Box Office Collection | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew made its big screen debut on Friday, March 29, and since then, the film has been witnessing a rise in earnings at the box office. The film has scored well in its opening weekend, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk. After opening at ₹10.28 crore at the domestic box office, the film saw a slight jump in earnings on Saturday, ₹ 10.87 crore - the credit seemingly goes to the Good Friday holiday.

 

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)
(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

 

Crew box office collection day 3

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film has minted ₹10.25 crore, as per an early estimate reported by Sacnilk. Adding the third-day collection, the film's total earnings now stand at ₹29.25 crore at the domestic box office. Crew had an overall 29.93 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday with a maximum in Chennai at 63.75 percent, followed by Bengaluru at 51 percent. The collection stands steady despite garnering mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

 

(A poster of Crew | Image: YouTube)
(A poster of Crew | Image: YouTube)

 

Now, Crew must show a steady collection on Monday to pass the 'Monday Test' and emerge successful. Seeing the collection, Crew will be able to maintain its run in the theatres but might witness a downfall in the collection upon the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)
(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

 

A look at Crew Review by Republic

Republic gave 2 stars out of 5 and reviewed that with some of the biggest names in Indian showbiz bearing the brunt of this shift, Crew does not appear to stand much of a chance. "The most pressing issue with Crew is that it is made up of a host of half-baked elements that are never really exploited to their full potential. In the moments leading up to the trio turning criminals, the film is peppered with moments that call out stereotypes by turning them into satire - weighing air hostesses and deeming them unfit to fly is a moment that stands out in this regard. Fighting the male gaze could have very easily been made an undercurrent through the course of the film, but that beat was left practically untouched," read Republic's review.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 08:44 IST

