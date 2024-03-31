×

March 31st, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Crew Box Office Collections Day 2: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti's Film Maintains Its Momentum

Tabu, Kareena and Kriti's film Crew is maintaining its momentum in theatres and the box office collections are similar to its opening day figures.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew | Image:Instagram
Heist comedy Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, grossed ₹20.07 crore globally on its opening day at the box office, the makers said on Saturday. According to the makers, the film has set a record by registering the highest-ever opening for a three-female lead film worldwide. Meanwhile, the second-day collections of the film look promising despite a minor dip.

 

Crew poster | Image: X

 

Crew remains steady at the box office

Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti's film Crew is maintaining its momentum in theatres and the box office collections are similar to its opening day figures. As per Sacnilk, the film earned ₹9.6 crore on its second day, bringing its total collection to ₹18.85 crore in India. Crew had an overall 28.85 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday with night shows registering the highest number of shows. Meanwhile, Crew's success is notable as it follows a public holiday. However, the real test for the movie will come post-Monday as it will provide a clearer picture of the box office collections.

 

Crew poster | Image: X

 

Crew debuted just one day after Aadujeevitham and clashed with Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire King at the box office. Crew is a notable film in mainstream Hindi cinema because it features no male stars in the lead cast. Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh play supporting roles in the film. The film is the third biggest opener of the year in Hindi cinema, following Fighter and Shaitaan. Also, Crew outperformed the last female-led film Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar. With no competition from new Bollywood releases, Crew is expected to see a significant increase in box office collections on Sunday.

Where to watch Crew on OTT?

Netflix has emerged as the chosen OTT platform for Crew and is set to be available for streaming approximately two months after its theatrical release. This strategic partnership promises to bring the laughter and excitement of the film to a wider audience worldwide. 
 

March 31st, 2024 at 08:54 IST

