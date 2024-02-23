Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon look ready to steal, risk, and fake it until they make it in the first look posters for their upcoming heist film titled Crew. The stars shared their first look posters on social media on Friday, following the release of a brief clip from the film a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, the film will release in theatres on March 29.

Crew first look posters

The leading actresses of Crew took to their social media handles to share their first look posters. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu shared their looks from Crew. They wrote, "Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the Crew! Crew in cinemas on March29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma." The movie will feature Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti as flight attendants donning a blood red uniform with a blue hat.

What more do we know about Crew?

Crew is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame and produced by Ekta and Rhea Kapoor. The film will hit theaters on March 29, 2024. It was originally scheduled to be released on March 22, but the filmmakers have decided to push the release date.

The film marks Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's second collaboration after the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding.

The first teaser for the film showed Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu walking with their backs to the camera. The trio is wearing red cabin crew uniforms.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjhwill play the lead roles in Crew. It tells the story of three women and is billed as a comedy set against the backdrop of a struggling airline industry. However, their fates lead to some unwarranted situations, and they become entangled in a web of lies.