Updated March 16th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Crew: Kareena Kapoor Feels Honoured To Share Screen Space With Sister Karisma's Former Co-Star Tabu

Kareena Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Tabu in their upcoming film Crew. Also starring Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled for a late March release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
Team Crew recently attended a gala trailer launch event for their film. All three leading ladies marked their presence, in coordinated attires. Crew, helmed by Lootcase fame director Rajesh A Krishnan, will be seeing Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon essay the role of air hostesses.

Kareena Kapoor opens up on collaborating with Tabu for the first time


During the event, Kareena was seen getting candid about sharing screen space with Tabu in Crew - a first in her career despite having been around for so long. The actress particularly pointed out how this was special for her as sister Karisma Kapoor (last seen in Murder Mubarak) had collaborated with the actress in numerous films, some of them being, Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Biwi No.1 (1999), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Jeet (1996) and Shikari (2000).

She said, "I am super excited because I got to work with Tabu for the first time. Lolo (sister Karishma Kapoor) has worked with her so many times. I had the opportunity and the honour of finally sharing screen space with her. I hope that film does well. Rajesh has made a super funny film so I am really excited and happy and hope it works." Also chiming in about her other co-star Kriti Sanon, Kareena referred to the National Award winning actress as "supremely talented" and "lovely".

Kareena Kapoor feels confident about her Crew avatar


Earlier this week, Kareena hopped on a Zoom call with her fans with the perspective of discussing her film Crew, in detail. Among other revelations, Kareena appeared fairly confident when she asserted that Crew would feature her in a tone and tenor that her fans are most used to seeing her in - a world apart from her last two releases, Lal Singh Chaddha and Jaane Jaan. 

She said, "It's a very fun light-hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see, the Bebo they love." Crew will release in the theatres on March 29. 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Whatsapp logo