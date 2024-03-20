Crew Song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai Out, Kareena Kapoor Grooves In Remake Of Iconic 90s Track

Advertisement

Crew is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and will hit the big screens on March 29. The movie stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The makers unveiled one of the most awaited songs from the film - Choli Ke Peeche today, March 20.

Yet another 90s song remade for Crew

On March 20, days before the release of the film, Crew makers unveiled the song Choli Ke Peeche from the movie. They shared the song with the caption,”90s ka magic, Crew ki masti! 💸Flying to you with a hot new track.” The high-energy song promises to be yet another dance number from the movie.

The song is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Alka Yagnik, Ila Arun, and IP Singh, and the music is recreated by Akshay & IP & Lyrics Penned By IP Singh. The video of the song also features Diljit Dosanjh who appears in the movie in a special role. For the unversed, the song is a remake of the 1993 song also sung by Ila Arun and featuring Neena Gupta. The song featured in the movie Khal Nayak which featured Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Crew second song was also a remake of Ila Arun’s iconic track

Crew makers unveiled the second song from the film today, March 12. Sharing the song, the filmmakers wrote on Instagram, “Grab your #Ghagra, and get groovin’ with your #Crew! Song out now”. In the second song, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, who play air hostesses in the upcoming film can be seen enjoying themselves in a club. Promising to be the latest party anthem, the song is a recreation of the song Delhi Shahar Mein Maro Ghagro Jo Ghumyo.

The original song as well as the reprised version are both created by Ila Arun. The music and lyrics for Ghagra are by the legendary singer herself while Romy & Srushti Tawade have lent their voice to the song.