Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming heist film Crew, set to release on March 29. The genre is relatively new in Bollywood and the teaser of the film has set high expectations from the film. Speaking at an event, Kareena shared that she would continue acting for the rest of her life. She also thanked he audience for turning out to watch their films in cinema halls.

'I'm in a happy place in my 40s'

On the stereotype surrounding a heroine's age, Kareena remarked that it is just a number. "Today the audience has become accepting. Age is just a number, it's as old as you look, you have to be fit, you have to look good, because it's a visual medium so we have to look after ourselves. I don't want to ever be 21-year-old again, I'm very happy. At 21, I was so much more hyper, and anxious and I'm much calm, and I'm in a happy place in my 40s," she said.

Kareena says she wants to act for the rest of her life

Stating that she will act for the rest of her life, the Bollywood actress quoted the famous song Jeena Yaha Marna Yahan Iske Seeva Jana Kahan from her late grandfather Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker.

"I don't know if I'll walk away because I just love what I do. I'm just passionate about being in front of the camera, and doing different parts, like Crew will be different from Jaane Jaan, one is a comedy role and another is an intense thriller. I don't know anything else and I want to work forever," Kareena said.

After Crew, Kareena will be seen in The Buckingham Murders, which is directed by Hansal Mehta.