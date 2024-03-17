Advertisement

On March 16, Bollywood stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan came together to release the trailer for their upcoming film Crew. Amidst the excitement, Tabu lightened the mood with her witty response to a question about her recurring roles in films.

What did Tabu say about signing Crew?

When asked what she believes is the reason filmmakers repeatedly cast her in specific roles, Tabu humorously quipped that it might be because she's known for scolding people. Playfully taking on the host's question, she jokingly called him out for suggesting that she scolds people often.

Tabu's statement at the trailer launch garnered laughter from the audience as she remarked, "Daantne ke liye lete hai mujhe filmon mein." She further joked about filmmakers scripting her to use abusive language.

Kareena Kapoor shares her experience of working with Tabu

Kareena also expressed her excitement about working with Tabu for the first time in their extensive careers. Despite Tabu having previously collaborated with Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor, this marks their first on-screen pairing. Showering praise on both Tabu and their co-star Kriti Sanon, Kareena described Kriti as "super talented and lovely.”

She was heard saying, “I think I am super excited because I got to work with Tabu for the first time. Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) has worked with her so much. I had the opportunity and the honour of finally sharing screen space with her and of course with the supremely talented and lovely Kriti Sanon. I hope the film does well. Rajesh has made I think a super funny film. Super happy and excited.”

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew portrays the three actresses in the roles of air hostesses who find themselves entangled in a web of deceit after a passenger they attend to unexpectedly reveals a stash of gold bars. The film is set to release in theatres on March 29, promising an entertaining blend of comedy and drama. In addition to the leading trio, Crew also features cameo appearances by Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh.