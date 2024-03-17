×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Crew Star Tabu Jokingly Reveals Why Makers Signed Her In The Film: Daantne Ke Liye...

Tabu has jokingly shared the reason why the makers of Crew would have offered her the movie. For the unversed, Crew also stars Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tabu in Crew
Tabu in Crew | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On March 16, Bollywood stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan came together to release the trailer for their upcoming film Crew. Amidst the excitement, Tabu lightened the mood with her witty response to a question about her recurring roles in films.

What did Tabu say about signing Crew?

When asked what she believes is the reason filmmakers repeatedly cast her in specific roles, Tabu humorously quipped that it might be because she's known for scolding people. Playfully taking on the host's question, she jokingly called him out for suggesting that she scolds people often.

 

 

Tabu's statement at the trailer launch garnered laughter from the audience as she remarked, "Daantne ke liye lete hai mujhe filmon mein." She further joked about filmmakers scripting her to use abusive language.

Kareena Kapoor shares her experience of working with Tabu

Kareena also expressed her excitement about working with Tabu for the first time in their extensive careers. Despite Tabu having previously collaborated with Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor, this marks their first on-screen pairing. Showering praise on both Tabu and their co-star Kriti Sanon, Kareena described Kriti as "super talented and lovely.”

She was heard saying, “I think I am super excited because I got to work with Tabu for the first time. Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) has worked with her so much. I had the opportunity and the honour of finally sharing screen space with her and of course with the supremely talented and lovely Kriti Sanon. I hope the film does well. Rajesh has made I think a super funny film. Super happy and excited.”

Advertisement

 

 

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew portrays the three actresses in the roles of air hostesses who find themselves entangled in a web of deceit after a passenger they attend to unexpectedly reveals a stash of gold bars. The film is set to release in theatres on March 29, promising an entertaining blend of comedy and drama. In addition to the leading trio, Crew also features cameo appearances by Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

a few seconds ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

a minute ago
Sidhu Moosewala Parents

Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents

4 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart valuation dip

4 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE:

9 minutes ago
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critic

CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts

10 minutes ago
Special NIA Court Extends Custody of ISIS Terror Suspect Till March 5

Pune ISIS Module Case

16 minutes ago
Umran Malik

Fastest IPL deliveries

22 minutes ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Singer Anuradha Paudwal

22 minutes ago
Hema Malini Appeals To Voters

Hema Malini Appeal Voters

27 minutes ago
Delhi Metro

WPL 2024 Finals Today

31 minutes ago
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his convoy to help some accident victims on the Canacona Highway on Saturday late at night

Goa CM's Kind Gesture

33 minutes ago
Beaches of Lakshadweep

Beaches To Visit In India

34 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Pep on City-Madrid clash

35 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cop Killed in Encounter

39 minutes ago
accident

MP Road Accident

40 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik performs At Mumbai Concert

Armaan Reunites With Ed

40 minutes ago
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar

Diksha make cut

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  3. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle16 hours ago

  4. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World17 hours ago

  5. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo