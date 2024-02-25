English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

Crew: Tabu Wraps Up Film's Shoot A Day After Teaser Release, Shares Glimpse From Sets

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew seemingly tells the story of three women, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, who hustle to move on with life.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are creating a heavy buzz on the internet after the makers unveiled the teaser of their upcoming film Crew. In a recent update, Tabu announced the wrap of her character and offered a glimpse of the bash on her social media handle. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is slated to release on March 29.

Tabu's Crew Movie Teaser Trailer Release Date Revealed

Tabu enjoys two cakes after wrapping Crew

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from the wrap-up of her character. The picture shows 2 celebratory cakes, on one the text reads, "Thank you" while on another it is written, "Tabu Ma'am". Sharing the photo, Tabu wrote, “Wrap time...cake time #crew" and tagged Rhea Kapoor, Rajesh and Farah Khan Kunder.

In the film, Tabu is joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon as all three of them play air hostesses.

Advertisement

A look at the thrilling teaser of Crew

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser, filled with witty dialogue, humour, and catchy music. It has garnered a positive response from viewers, promising an exhilarating flight adventure. It begins with a cabin crew giving safety instructions on a flight. It also shows how Kareena’s character is tired of the same life for the last six months. However, the trio then seems to go on a mission, but with a dollop of comedy.

Advertisement

The clip also reveals surprises with the inclusion of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, while the iconic track Choli Ke Peeche adds to the film's energetic vibe. Crew seemingly tells the story of three women, who hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations.

Advertisement

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on March 29.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

6 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

6 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

6 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live Streaming details

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: RP Singh lauds Ashwin's performance

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. Crew: Tabu Wraps Up Film's Shoot A Day After Teaser Release

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  4. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI beats GG by 5 wickets

    Sports 32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo