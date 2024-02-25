Advertisement

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are creating a heavy buzz on the internet after the makers unveiled the teaser of their upcoming film Crew. In a recent update, Tabu announced the wrap of her character and offered a glimpse of the bash on her social media handle. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is slated to release on March 29.

Tabu enjoys two cakes after wrapping Crew

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from the wrap-up of her character. The picture shows 2 celebratory cakes, on one the text reads, "Thank you" while on another it is written, "Tabu Ma'am". Sharing the photo, Tabu wrote, “Wrap time...cake time #crew" and tagged Rhea Kapoor, Rajesh and Farah Khan Kunder.

In the film, Tabu is joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon as all three of them play air hostesses.

A look at the thrilling teaser of Crew

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser, filled with witty dialogue, humour, and catchy music. It has garnered a positive response from viewers, promising an exhilarating flight adventure. It begins with a cabin crew giving safety instructions on a flight. It also shows how Kareena’s character is tired of the same life for the last six months. However, the trio then seems to go on a mission, but with a dollop of comedy.

The clip also reveals surprises with the inclusion of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, while the iconic track Choli Ke Peeche adds to the film's energetic vibe. Crew seemingly tells the story of three women, who hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on March 29.