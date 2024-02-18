Advertisement

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer wresting drama Dangal, died at the age of 19 on February 16. The Faridabad-born actor became a prominent face after appearing in the 2016 biographical drama about a wrestler who mentors his two daughters to success.

Zaira Wasim played young Geeta while Suhani portrayed the role of Babita. The grown-up versions of the characters were played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Aamir Khan played the role of their father, Mahavir Phogat.

Advertisement

A still from Dangfal | Image: YouTube screengrab

After Suhani's death, her mother spoke to ANI and talked about her aspirations to be an actor. She also talked about how they did not inform Aamir Khan abut their daughter's deteriorating health as they were looking after her at the time.

Suhani's mom gets emotional after daughter's death

"She was our pride. We were known as parents of Dangal girl. We were very proud as parents that we got this recognition because of Suhani. Aamir Khan has always stayed in touch with us. We did not inform him because we were worried about our child. But whenever we send him a message or call him, he immediately responds. He always bonded with us. When his daughter Ira got married, he send an invite to us and asked us to attend. We could not go because she was fractured and we could not travel," Suhani's mom said.

#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana: On 'Dangal' child star Suhani Bhatnagar's death, her parents say, "...Our recognition was because of Suhani... Amir Khan was always supportive of her but we had shared nothing about her disease with anyone including him (Amir Khan)... She was a… pic.twitter.com/GnovwsBuv8 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

'Suhani wanted to be an actor'

Talking about her life after Dangal, Suhani's mom detailed, "After Dangal she did some print shoots. She did not do more than that. We wanted her to conclude her studies but she wanted to become an actor. She did her school and topped in college in the last semester. She was a brilliant girl in every part of her life. She was creative and an intelligent girl."

Advertisement

She added, "She was modelling through her childhood. We used to get audition calls. For Dangal, 21,000 girls were shortlisted and Suhani was one of them. She also auditioned with Aamir Khan and got selected. She was passionate about acting. We are from engineer backgrounds but she wanted to be an actor. We supported her through her decisions. She was academically good as well and we supported her in modelling. She kept us satisfied. During Dangal shoot, she in the 6th standard and took a break for 6 months from school. She topped that year in school. She made us very proud."