Advertisement

Sanya Malhotra and Suhani Bhatnagar co-starred in the 2016 sports drama film Dangal. The 19-year-old Suhani played the role of young Babita Phogat, later played by Sanya Malhotra in the film. On February 17, Bhatnagar breathed her last after suffering from health issues. The news of her death has sent shock waves in the entire nation and now Sanya too has reacted to the same.

Sanya Malhotra mourns the loss of Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar

On February 17, a day after Suhani’s death, Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram account to pen a note for the loss. The actress made a note of Suhani’s ‘talent’ and called her ‘special’. The Paglait actress expressed her shock at the sudden demise of her co-actor.

A screengrab of Sanya Malhotra | Image: Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Taking to Instagram Sanya Malhotra wrote, “I can’t believe it`s real. There was no one quite like our Suhani. She was so special, so talented, and way too young to have left us so soon. Rest in peace Chotu. My deepest condolences to Pooja, Puneet and the entire family.” Additionally, Suhani’s on-screen sister Zaira Wasim also penned a note on her passing.

Advertisement

Shocked Beyond Words: Zaira Wasim on Suhani Bhatnagar’s Death

Soon after the death news of Suhani Bhatnagar surfaced, Zaira, who played her sister in Dangal took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to pay her tribute. In a heartfelt note, the actress, who quit acting, wrote, “I’m shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar’s passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences.”

Advertisement

A screengrab of Zaira Wasim's post | Image: Zaira Wasim/X

Zaira Wasim herself has left showbiz for religious reasons after her film Secret Superstar. The actress played the role of young Gita Phogat while Suhani played Babita Phogat. Soon after Suhani’s death, a scene from the film featuring the two actors has been doing rounds on social media.