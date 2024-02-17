Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Dangal Team Condoles Suhani Bhatnagar's Demise: Movie Would've Been Incomplete...

Confirming the news of Suhani Bhatnagar's demise, Dangal's production house Aamir Khan Productions shared their condolences on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Suhani Bhatnagar
Suhani Bhatnagar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at the age of 19 on Saturday, February 17. The actress was famously known for playing the role of a young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. Confirming the news of her demise, the movie’s production house Aamir Khan Productions shared their condolences on social media. 

Dangal Team honours Suhani Bhatnagar

Sharing a heartfelt note on their official X handle, the team wrote, We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

 

As per media reports, Suhani was suffering from major health conditions due to which she was admitted to the hospital for a long time. On February 17, the actress passed away while receiving treatment at AIIMS Delhi.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

