Darsheel Safary, who rose to fame with Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par, is now all set to reunite with his former co-star for the sequel of the movie. The film, titled Sitaare Zameen Par will start filming sometime later this year. While this will mark Darsheel’s second collaboration with Aamir after 16 years, when asked why it took so long for them to reunite, the actor stated that he never asked for work.

Darsheel Safary said he never called Aamir Khan for work

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Darsheel revealed the reason he didn't look for further projects with Aamir Khan following his feature debut. The actor said that he gets uncomfortable in situations where he has to ask for work and that he really thinks that hard effort will lead to opportunities.

He said, “I am very shy and get awkward about all these things. I can’t tell you how many times I have been told, ‘Are you in touch with Aamir uncle? Drop him a text, call him, this and that.’ But I feel shy doing this. I don’t know how to put it in words. It should always happen organically.”

Darsheel further added, “In fact, after Taare Zameen Par, almost every project that I have done, some way or the other, it has been communicated to Aamir that this is the project that I am working on. It is mostly the case, just to get his blessings.”

What did Aamir Khan say about Sitaare Zameen Par?

Aamir shared some details about the project during his recent interview. "I'm starring in and producing this film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. We are going ten steps ahead with the theme of 'Taare Zameen Par'. That film made you cry, this one will make you laugh. In 'Taare...' I helped Darsheel's character, but in this film nine people, with their own set of problems, will help me," said Aamir.

Taare Zameen Par followed an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Aamir played the role of his art teacher who discovers that the child has dyslexia and helps him realise his true potential.