Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Dashmi trailer: Aadil Khaan, Vardhan Puri starrer depicts a battle between good and evil

Dashmi makers released the trailer of the film. The trailer of the film showcased powerful narrative and delved into the pressing need for moral integrity

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Dashmi trailer
A still from Dashmi trailer | Image:YouTube screengrab
The makers of Dashmi released the trailer of the film that showcased its powerful narrative and delved into the pressing need for moral integrity in contemporary society. Addressing the sensitive and prevalent issue of multiple rapes cutting across societal barriers, the social thriller presents a thought-provoking discourse on the timeless battle between good and evil. Dashmi features Aadil Khaan, Vardhan Puri, and others as the main leads.

A still from Dashmi trailer | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

Dashmi trailer explores societal wrongs

Dashmi's trailer resonates with a powerful message encapsulated in its tagline: "Burai Pe Achaai Ko Toh Vijayi Hona Hi Hai, Yug Koi Bhi Hai Ram Rajya Toh Aane Hi Hai" (Good has to triumph over evil, no matter the era; Ram Rajya is destined to come). It promises a narrative that emphasises the urgency for justice and the restoration of a righteous society.

Directed by Shantanu Anant Tambe, Dashmi boasts a stellar cast featuring Aadil Khaan, Vardhan Puri, Monica Chaudhary, Gaurav Sareen, Khushi Hajare, and Swati Semwal in pivotal roles. The film artfully navigates the shades of grey in the battle of morality and portrays the struggle against injustice.

Director Shantanu Anant Tambe highlighted the film's underlying purpose, stating, "The essence of righteousness remains steadfast, despite the evolution of eras. 'Dashmi' seeks to shed light on prevailing injustices, sparking conversations that champion the victory of virtue."

A still from Dashmi trailer | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

Vardhan Puri said yes to Dashmi immediately after hearing the climax

Expressing his commitment to the film's impactful storyline, Vardhan Puri revealed his emotional attachment to the project. He mentioned to IANS how the director's narration, particularly the final moments of the film, struck a chord with him, prompting him to align with the director's vision of addressing societal challenges through storytelling.

Elaborating on the same, Vardhan shared: "When I heard the last 15 minutes of the film, I immediately told Shantanu sir that I do not know anything about the project apart from the climax. But just on the basis of his narration that completely shook me up, I said that I would like to submit to his vision. That moment onwards we started the journey of making this film. It was a heart-wrenching and very emotionally challenging journey."

Meanwhile, the film will release in theatres on January 19. 
 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

