Deepak Tijori is gearing up for the release of his next venture, Tipppsy. Ahead of the same, the actor expressed the kind of role models he tends to draw inspiration from. He further articulated that what draws him towards them is the fact that they play age-appropriate characters, something that is still amiss in Bollywood's scheme of things.

Deepak Tijori calls out Bollywood for miscasting its heroes

Deepak Tijori recently saw through the trailer launch of his upcoming film Tipppsy. At the media event, when he was complimented for flaunting his salt and pepper look both on screen as well as in person, the actor jumped into his take on how actors should opt for age-appropriate roles. Taking a dig at Bollywood biggies who refuse to get the drift, the actor cited names of some of his Hollywood role models who have aged gracefully on screen.



He said, "When I see Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Richard Gere playing their age, I wonder why can’t we make cinema in which we can play our age. So, I think it’s high time we do that and stop dancing with the 20-year-old actress around the trees."

Deepak Tijori speaks about working with five female leads

Tipppsy features an ensemble cast with as many as 5 female leads. Tijori, who previously has only worked with a maximum of two heroines on set, lauded the cast of the film for embracing characters wildly different from their original personalities.

He said, "I am thankful to these girls. They have been extremely cooperative. They played characters which are, in no way, close to what their actual personality is. They transformed themselves. I was scared to have five girls on the sets. Earlier, I have worked with two heroines." Tipppsy is set for a theatrical release on May 10.

(with inputs from PTI)