Advertisement

Deepika Padukone was announced as one of the presenters for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2024. This came nearly a year after Deepika turned heads at the Oscars by presenting the Academy Award to the RRR team. The actress attended the coveted award ceremony on February 18, 2024, alongside international celebrities David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Grant, Dua Lipa, and Emma Corrin, among others.

Deepika Padukone's backstage photos from BAFTA go viral

Coming back to BAFTA 2024, Deepika Padukone made a fashion statement at the ceremony. Some of her stunning backstage photos have made their way to the internet, and she looks every bit gorgeous.

stunner! 👑



deepika padukone at the backstage during the #eebaftas 2024. pic.twitter.com/sOYVZAgHvh — best of deepika padukone (@bestofdpadukone)

here comes the royal Queen Deepika who walks like a queen dowm the stairs . 👑#DeepikaPadukone #BAFTAAWARDS2024 pic.twitter.com/mtYVPbykQa — Minnal Rathore |Minni the Fighter (@Deepika_fan20)

Deepika Padukone poses backstage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024#DeepikaPadukone #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1g8ZnOYFMK — Best Of Actresses (@Whenat_)

Deepika Padukone backstage at the #EEBAFTAs ✨ pic.twitter.com/I4pmRExSvs — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_)

Deepika Padukone's BAFTA speech

After Oscars, Deepika Padukone represented India at BAFTA Awards on February 18. Deepika presented the award to director Jonathan Glazer, who won the award for Best Film Not In The English Language for his film titled The Zone of Interest. While presenting the award, Deepika Padukone said, "The incredible stories nominated in this category depict real and imagined worlds that stay with us long after the credits roll. From the Alps to the Andes, Southern Poland to Seoul, the nominees are...and the BAFTA goes to The Zone Of Interest."

